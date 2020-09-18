Man and his father safely escape house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his father were both able to safely escape a house fire early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of College Boulevard in Alamo Heights after receiving word of a fire.

Firefighters said the man’s father heard a popping sound around 3 a.m. and smelled smoke. That’s when, fire officials said, the pair looked outside the house with flashlights and noticed smoke coming from the attic.

The fire spread to more of the home and firefighters have since been working to put it out, fire officials said.

The man and his father were the only ones inside the home and both managed to get out safely.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate has not been released.