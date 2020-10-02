Bexar County grand jury indicts San Antonio man for alleged social media threat against Fort Hood

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 48-year-old San Antonio man in connection with making a threat on social media to carry out a shooting at Fort Hood.

Mario Eloy Pena was indicted on a charge of felony terroristic threat.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Pena posted on social media on July 30 that he was going to be an active shooter at Fort Hood, with the intent to influence the conduct or activities of the United States Army.

San Antonio police said that Pena’s threat was in retaliation for the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Pena’s wife, who lives in California, was concerned about the threats and contacted police.

“It was stated that [Pena] made [a] threat through Facebook social media [that] he is upset and wanted to retaliate for Vanessa Guillen’s murder in Fort Hood Base. Defendant stated he has no respect for the USA military and is close to be[ing an] active shooter on base,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Pena has a violent criminal history, including a discharge of a firearm with bodily harm offense in California, the affidavit said.

