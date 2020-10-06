SAWS to test automatic metering

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System will test an automatic metering system aimed at improving meter reading and billing capabilities while identifying water leaks quicker.

According to a news release, the pilot program will be tested in three separate test areas across the city beginning in March 2021. If the program is successful, full system deployment is projected to begin in 2022 and will take about four years to implement.

“These technology improvements will greatly improve the customers' understanding of their water use and assist them in budgeting for their water bill. Long term, this will result in savings, as well as better planning ability for our customers," SAWS Chair Jelynne LeBlanc Burley said.

The program will allow customers to receive alerts that will notify them by email or text if the system detects continuous water use in their homes.

Total cost for the pilot phase is scheduled to cost $7.1 million, the release said.

A similar program is used by water utilities in Houston, Austin, New York and San Jose.