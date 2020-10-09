2 highly rated Vrbo vacation spots in Texas Hill Country up for grabs in contest

Texas – Did you know that two of the most favorite vacation homes on the popular home-rental website Vrbo are in the Texas Hill Country?

A press release from Vrbo officials states that the company is giving away 25 stays at “25 of its most iconic, highest-rated vacation homes, cabins, condos (and castles!)" and two of the locations are in Texas.

Included in the list of properties that contest winners can choose from is an architectural gem in Wimberley and a River Resort in Mason.

The Wimberley property sleeps 10 and sits on 17 acres “perfect for weddings, parties, family gatherings, and corporate retreats,” the listing states.

The Mason listing has a “140′ 4-story waterslide, lighted tennis court, 3400′ airstrip, fitness center, full-court basketball, game room, hot tub, river rapids, fishing, abundant wildlife, miles of trails, and plenty of other activities for all ages.”

Travelers who enter the contest will be able to choose from one of the 25 vacation homes throughout the U.S. and Canada, including two locations in the Texas Hill Country. There’s also an airplane fuselage up for grabs in Costa Rica.

To enter, participants just need to share a family vacation photo on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #VrboTurns25. Vrbo will select winners who will get to choose a vacation home from Vrbo’s collection of all-time favorites, officials said.

“We wanted to recognize and show gratitude to our customers who have trusted Vrbo with their family vacations over the past 25 years,” said Lish Kennedy, Vrbo’s VP of global brand marketing. “To celebrate this milestone, we are inviting families to look back through their old family photos to reminisce on their most precious memories together.”

The 25 Vrbo locations were chosen because they are vacation spots “that travelers have liked, pinned, shared, commented on, and dreamed about,” officials said.

Read full contest rules here. The contest ends Oct. 18.

The full list of available properties for the winners, curated by sponsors and shared by Vrbo, can be found below: