San Antonio among U.S. cities with highest scores of inclusivity by Human Rights Campaign

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is one of the 94 cities in the U.S. that received the maximum score for inclusivity on the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index (MEI) Scorecard for 2020.

San Antonio earned 100 points on the scorecard based on how inclusive its laws, policies and services are for the LGBTQ population, according to the HRC. A total of 506 cities were evaluated for this year’s scorecard.

San Antonio received a score of 83 and 18 additional FLEX points, which added up to 100 points on the scorecard. Here’s what the Alamo City received FLEX points for, according to the HRC:

Having single-occupancy, all-gender facilities

Protecting youth from conversion therapy

Offers city employees domestic partner benefits

Has a youth bullying prevention policy for city services

Provides services to LGBTQ youth, LGBTQ people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ older adults, people living with HIV or AIDS, and the transgender community

Has openly LGBTQ-elected or appointed leaders

City is testing limits of restrictive state law

The cities that were rated include 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the U.S., the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities, 75 cities and municipalities that have high proportions of same-sex couples and 98 cities selected by the HRC and Equality Federation state groups members and supporters, according to the HRC.

The cities were rated on a scale of 0-100 and they could also earn up to 22 FLEX points.

To see San Antonio’s scorecard, or for more on the 2020 MEI process, click here.

