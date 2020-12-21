Hays County judge, family test positive for COVID-19 ahead of holidays

SAN MARCOS – Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra confirmed that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a release by the county, Becerra was tested after being informed that he may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

“Even with all the precautions we take, sometimes exposure is still possible through those in our immediate family,” Becerra said in a statement.

Becerra encouraged everyone to isolate themselves through the holidays and celebrate with extended family remotely.

“Less than an hour ago, I found out that my entire family has tested positive for COVID19. We are doing well, and at home,” Becerra said in a Facebook post on Monday. “I’m posting about this immediately because I want to remind everyone this virus is extremely contagious. I am lucky to live in a multi-family, multi-generational household. While I love this arrangement, during this pandemic it is a reminder of just how easy we can spread the virus among us. That being said, I know I’m asking a lot, but please consider gathering with your extended family remotely this holiday season. Stay safe!”

County officials said Becerra will hold the county’s Commissioner’s Court meeting remotely on Dec. 22, and will “continue to be engaged in all the operations of the county during the pandemic via remote access, emails and other appropriate communication.”

