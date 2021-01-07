ME’s office identifies woman killed in alleged love triangle

SAN ANTONIO – The medical examiner’s office has identified a victim in an alleged love triangle that left one woman dead and another in jail.

Officials say the victim, who the ME’s office identified as 40-year-old Yvette Salinas, went to a home on Seashell Drive -- not far from Five Palms and West Military -- late Tuesday night to confront 35-year-old Priscilla Caballero.

Investigators say they believe the two women were romantically involved with the same man who lives on Seashell Drive.

Police say the women got into a fight, and Caballero shot Salinas in the head and fled the scene.

Caballero was later arrested and is now facing murder charges in the case.