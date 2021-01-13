Fire marshal suspects heater caused fire in East Bexar County storage facility

Sky12 captured images of firefighters working to put out the flames at U-Store-It.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Fire Marshal is blaming a heater for a fire that damaged several units at a commercial storage facility.

The fire at U-Store-It broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It caused damage to as many as six units at the business, located on Highway 87 East near Stuart Road.

Fire trucks lined the highway in front of the business as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Wednesday morning, some of the renters of the burned storage units returned to sort through the debris.

The owner spoke to KSAT 12 off-camera saying the effected units included some that were used for business and some that were used to store household items.

He said a client who was working out of one of those units Tuesday night was using a space heater to keep warm.

The owner says that man went to the restroom for just a few moments, then noticed the fire when he returned.

He says there were four units left with heavy damage.

However, a report from the fire marshal said there were six units as well as several vehicles that were damaged.

It states that the fire was accidental, and that there were no injuries.

Investigators are still working to total the damage.

READ MORE: