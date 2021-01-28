San Antonio men’s club general manager arrested in brutal beating caught on camera

Sources confirmed that there is an active arrest warrant for Jonathan Pena, the general manager of the Capisce Gentlemen's Club.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side strip club general manager, who is also the son of the Elmendorf police chief, was arrested for his alleged role in a brutal beating caught on camera outside of the club.

Jonathan Pena, 27, was taken into custody Thursday, roughly three weeks after the assault occurred. Pena was taken into custody near Loop 1604 and Culebra by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

UPDATE: ARRESTED: Thank you to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force who apprehended Jonathan Pena, 27, today near 1604 and Culebra. https://t.co/afJTKNRKrR pic.twitter.com/ZUpodauNPZ — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 28, 2021

Police have been investigating the assault that occurred on Jan. 7 in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road outside Capisce Gentleman’s Club. The assault was caught on camera.

On Jan. 15, police arrested Zachary Taylor Wiatrek, 23, and Aurelio Elizondo Jr., 27, in connection with the case. Both are charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Though he survived, the victim suffered brain bleeding and a skull fracture as a result of his injuries, according to police.

According to the arrest affidavits, the victim went to the club with Wiatrek and Elizondo, who he said are his friends. While he was waiting for a ride, he said Pena “dragged him inside and stripped him of his clothing,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Pena allegedly convinced Waitrek and Elizondo to beat him up, the victim told police.

Video of the incident was also shared with the KSAT 12 Defenders. In the graphic two-minute video, the victim could be seen naked on the ground with only a face mask under his chin.

When he stands up, a man in the video who appears to be Pena punches the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena spoke with the KSAT 12 Defenders on Jan. 11, before any arrests had occurred in the case.

The chief said he and his son “live separate lives.”

Marco Pena had said he did not believe his son would be charged and that Jonathan Pena told him the videos being shared on social media were not an accurate depiction of the incident that occurred.

Court records showed Jonathan Pena was last arrested in 2016 and charged with causing injury to a child. He received probation after pleading no contest, according to the records.

Jonathan Pena was also previously charged with impersonating a public servant in 2012. In that case, he received deferred adjudication but did not satisfy the conditions laid out by the judge, records showed.

