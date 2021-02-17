Have you seen this man? He was last seen in far North Bexar County on Friday

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man who disappeared.

Officials say Gerald Wayne “Gary” Harris was last seen leaving his home on Trinity View in far north Bexar County on Friday.

Harris was seen getting into a blue 2018 Ford Focus and left the home. Officials said he was last seen wearing a gray Murray State University hoodie sweatshirt with yellow writing, blue jeans, Nike shoes and a white baseball cap.

Investigators are concerned and need help finding Harris because of his age and exposure to the inclement weather, officials said.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts or who believes they may have recently seen him is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

