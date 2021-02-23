Boy, 10, hospitalized after ‘accidental’ shooting on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy was shot in the torso on the city’s West Side and is now in critical condition at an area hospital, San Antonio police say.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday.

The boy had a single gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a boy believed to have been involved in an accidental shooting with a handgun.

Investigators say they have a person of interest, another boy around 10 years old, who they say they wanted to question.

As of 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, a weapon had not been collected at the scene, according to police.

Police say there were several people inside the apartment unit at the time of the shooting.

