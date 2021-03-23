Man arrested after child tells school nurse about chokehold, according to BCSO

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Joshua Perusquia, 28, was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he allegedly put a child in a chokehold, causing redness around his face and neck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Joshua Perusquia, 28, was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

An arrest affidavit states the child, 6, had petechiae on his eyes, ears and neck when he went to an area school on Monday.

His mother told the school office that he had been “horse-playing at home” which caused the redness.

The boy was sent to the school nurse for evaluation, the affidavit states. He told the nurse that the suspect put him in a chokehold because he “was in trouble,” according to investigators.

The boy’s 8-year-old brother told a Department of Family and Protective Services caseworker that he witnessed the incident. The brother said once Perusquia released the boy, he was panting to try to catch his breath.

Perusquia was arrested later that evening, booking records show. His bond was set at $35,000.

