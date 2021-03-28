Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 27: Health officials report 153 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A police officer walks outside of the closed Alamo on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 203,523 total COVID-19 cases and 3,077 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 153 new cases as of Saturday. No new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 187 patients are hospitalized, 75 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators.

There are 13% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Starting Monday, anyone 80 or older is encouraged to visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to get a vaccine without an appointment.

