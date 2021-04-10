MargaritaPalooza is back! Taco Cabana unveils 9 new margarita flavors

MargaritaPalooza is back at Taco Cabana, and with it comes nine new margarita flavors.

The Tex Mex chain introduced nine new margarita flavors and three classics on Wednesday. All of the margaritas are $2 all day, every day, according to a release from the restaurant.

The 9 new flavors include:

Pineapple Jalapeno

Dragonfruit

Pickle

Violet

Orange

Pistachio

Orange Cream

Chili Lime Cucumber

Pineapple Banana

The three classic margarita flavors at TC include lime, strawberry and mango. Customers can also purchase these classic flavors by the gallon-to-go for $34.99, according to the restaurant.

And, you can also add chamoy to any of the drinks, free of charge.

For more on the new margarita flavors, or for the full menu, visit Taco Cabana’s website here.

