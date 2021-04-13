Amazon to open 3 new delivery stations in San Antonio, Schertz

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon plans to open three new delivery stations in the San Antonio area, company officials said.

The delivery stations will create hundreds of new, full-time jobs, paying a starting wage of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one, company officials said.

The announcement comes one month after Amazon said it plans to open a new delivery station in San Marcos later this year.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

The new sites will open later in 2021 and early in 2022 at 11503 South Interstate 35 and Interstate 35 and Tech Com Drive in San Antonio and on 1150 Schwab Road in Schertz.

“Just months after announcing two new fulfillment centers, a new delivery station, and 1,500 new jobs in San Antonio, Amazon continues to invest in our fast-growing community. San Antonio and Amazon are building a strong partnership and we look forward to supporting their continued growth throughout the region,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

“Amazon has had a positive impact on the region since 2012 when they invested in a million sq. ft. facility in Schertz. Amazon continues to provide opportunities and reaffirm the competitiveness of our city and the region as a premier location for business. We welcome the expansion and continued investment from this global industry leader,” said Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez.

The new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers around the greater San Antonio area.

Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers. When packages arrive at a delivery station, Amazon employees sort them by zip code and load them on delivery vans.

