900 COVID-19 vaccines available during Fiesta-themed event

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta medal craze has increased the number of vaccinated people in San Antonio.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of locals participated in the drive-thru Fiesta-themed vaccination event in exchange for Fiesta medals.

“We want to make sure everybody’s ready to Fiesta safely, so the best way to do that is to make sure that you get vaccinated,” District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said.

Hundreds of locals received the one-time dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot in the parking lot of the 2600 Plaza Building.

In preparation for Fiesta, city leaders say vaccinations are the new must-have item to add to your list of medals and chicken-on-a-stick.

“If you’re going to wear a mask or not, (we want to make sure) that you know that your neighbor is going to be vaccinated,” Viagran said.

The drive-thru clinic was hosted by WellMed and the City of San Antonio and featured city leaders including Viagran and District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha García. Fiesta Royalty, including Queen of Soul, Miss Fiesta and Rey Feo LXXII were also in attendance distributing medals.

“I love seeing all the people come through and getting Fiesta medals,” Calista Burns, Miss Fiesta 2020 and 2021 said. “(I love) thanking them for getting vaccinated so that we can bring Fiesta back safely.”

Nine hundred Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available for Saturday’s event.

According to WellMed, any unused vaccines will be stored at their clinic and used for future events.

Those 18 and up can also receive a free Johnson & Johnson vaccination Sunday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 1819 Nevada Street, from 8 to 11 a.m..

