Man grazed by bullet after chasing down suspects who stole his truck on the city’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was wounded in a shooting after chasing down another man who he says stole his pickup truck.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday the man said he saw a man stealing his truck from his apartment complex in the 800 block of Basse Road.

Police say the man jumped into his other vehicle and chased the man.

The victim told police that somewhere near McCullough Avenue and Basse Road the other man intentionally crashed into his vehicle and started shooting at him.

The victim pulled over and flagged down Olmos police officers.

Police say the man was grazed in the head by one of the gunshots. He was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the man in the stolen pickup truck.

