A list of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Fiesta events, schools and other venues through July 2

SAN ANTONIO – Do you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

The City of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District has released a list of vaccine pop-up clinics through July 2.

At these clinics, either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered, and some are only offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The ongoing mass vaccination site at the Alamodome’s Parking Lot B is still open: it is available from Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday until June 30, then hours will expand to Noon-8 p.m. starting July 1.

The mass vaccination site at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 1. The clinic will close on July 2.

View the list below for options for a COVID-19 vaccine from Monday through Sunday.

Saturday, June 26:

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Johnson High School, 23203 Bulverde Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Victory Worship Center, 102 Springvale Drive. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

10 a.m.-Noon: Mission Open Air Flea Market, 207 W. Chavaneaux Road. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

10 a.m.-Noon: Alamo Flea Market, 7171 US Hwy 90 W. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Esperanza at Palo Alto, 12305 SW Loop 410. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

3:30-5:30 p.m.: Our Lady of the Lake University, University Wellness and Activity Center, 411 SW 24th St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

4-8 p.m.: Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome, Lot C, 100 Montana St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Sunday, June 27:

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Losoya Middle School, 1680 Martinez Losoya Road. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 125 W. Whittier. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

3-5:30 p.m.: Fiesta A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada, 6126 Padre Drive. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

4-8 p.m.: Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome, Lot C, 100 Montana St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Monday, June 28:

8 a.m.-Noon: Miguel Menchaca Early Childhood Center, 16180 Hwy 281. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Theodore Roosevelt High School, 5110 Walzem Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Redeeming Grace Baptist Church, 4500 N. Foster Road. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will only be offered.

1-4 p.m.: John Jay High School, 7611 Marbach Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

4-6 p.m.: Southside Baptist Church, 2010 S. Loop 1604 E. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

4-6 p.m.: Jim G. Martin Elementary School, 730 Canterbury Drive. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Tuesday, June 29:

8 a.m.-Noon: Douglas MacArthur High School, 2923 MacArthur View. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

9-11 a.m.: West Avenue Apartments, 3747 West Ave. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center, 6333 De Zavala Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Noon-8 p.m.: Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will only be offered.

2-6 p.m.: Paul Taylor Field House, 7001 Culebra Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Wednesday, June 30:

8 a.m.-Noon: John Madison High School, 5005 Stahl Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Grace First Baptist Church, 2514 Observation Drive. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Victory Worship Center, 102 Springvale Drive. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will only be offered.

Noon-2 p.m.: Turner Corporation SN7.2 Campus, 5200 Rogers Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

1-6 p.m.: Harlandale High School, 114 E. Gerald. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

1-5 p.m.: Winston Churchill High School, 12049 Blanco Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

1:30-4:30 p.m.: Texas Can Academy We Can San Antonio, 1807 Centennial Blvd. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Thursday, July 1:

9-11 a.m.: Madonna Neighborhood Center, 1906 Castroville Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Smurfit Kappa, 10600 Fischer Road. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Covenant Community Church, 15651 Bulverde Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

1-6 p.m.: McCollum High School, 500 W. Formosa Blvd. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

3-5 p.m.: Mexican American Unity Council, 2300 W. Commerce St. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Friday, July 2: