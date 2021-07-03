Two men injured after shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in critical condition and another is injured after a shooting broke out on the Northeast Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Broadway Street around 4 a.m. Multiple shell casings were also found near a business strip center at the 8850 block of Cee Gee Lane.

Officers said there were no victims at the scene, but two men later arrived at Northeast Baptist Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men was shot in the torso, who is in critical condition, and the other was shot in the leg, according to police.

Both men were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

