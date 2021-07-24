Popular college town taco chain opens up new location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In several college towns, “Fuego Tortilla Grill” has served as a 24-hour spot where students can get chips, queso and one of their many unique taco combinations.

Now, University of Texas-San Antonio students can also get their hands on one of their craft tacos.

Fuego opened its fourth location, at 5618 UTSA Boulevard, on Saturday.

But, you don’t have to be a college student to enjoy a taco from Fuego.

From the “Dr. Pepper Cowboy”, which consists of smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce, chipotle cream corn and pepper jack cheese, to breakfast tacos served all day, there’s a taco any person can enjoy.

Fuego was first founded in College Station but, they have since opened locations in Waco, San Marcos and now, San Antonio.

The UTSA location will be open for limited hours, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

