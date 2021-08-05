San Antonio Food Bank seeks bilingual volunteers to help migrants arriving daily at airport

San Antonio Food Bank looking for bilingual volunteers to help migrants

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio says it continues to work closely with nonprofit organizations to welcome and assist migrants coming through the city as they head to their final destination.

One hundred to 500 migrants are arriving daily at the San Antonio International Airport.

An Ecuadorian woman named Alexandra was at the airport Thursday morning waiting to head to her final destination.

“It’s sad to leave my family, but I’m also happy because we are in the country of opportunities,” said Alexandra.

Alexandra is one of the hundreds of migrants arriving at the airport.

A city spokesperson said when migrants arrive, they are provided with basic needs and travel assistance with the help of city employees and volunteers.

One of the organizations the city is working with is the San Antonio Food Bank.

“The food bank has been providing meals and hygiene kits and, you know, different snack items -- things that can be helpful in their journey,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Cooper said the food bank is looking for volunteers who speak different languages -- including Spanish, French and Creole -- to assist the migrants.

This isn’t the first time the San Antonio Food Bank has helped migrants arriving in the Alamo City.

“Several years ago, there was a surge of migrants and, you know, we all stepped up to meet that need. And downtown, across from the bus station, the Migrant Resource Center was established. And the food bank was there to make sure, you know, hungry migrants were nourished,” Cooper said.

There are three shifts daily volunteers can sign up for to help. Cooper said volunteers must wear masks, and they are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for more information on how to sign up.

“Lots of people have reached out to me to say it’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening with the migrants, and we want to do something to help,” Cooper said.