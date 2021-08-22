Clear icon
87º

Local News

Bexar County Jail inmate found unresponsive in booking cell, BCSO says

The Medical Examiner will determine the inmate’s final cause of death, officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County Jail, San Antonio
KSAT Explains: COVID-19 in Bexar County Jail, local nursing homes
KSAT Explains: COVID-19 in Bexar County Jail, local nursing homes

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in a booking cell at the Adult Detention Center, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11:41 a.m., Saturday. Detention and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures on the inmate; however, those efforts were not successful.

The inmate, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Medical Examiner will determine the inmate’s final cause of death, the BCSO said in a release.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email