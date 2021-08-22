Bexar County Jail inmate found unresponsive in booking cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in a booking cell at the Adult Detention Center, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11:41 a.m., Saturday. Detention and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures on the inmate; however, those efforts were not successful.

The inmate, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Medical Examiner will determine the inmate’s final cause of death, the BCSO said in a release.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

