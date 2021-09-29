KSAT viewers share photos of lightning, heavy rain across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Many people across San Antonio experienced a rocky night as storms moved through the area.

KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage says about 2-4 inches of rain fell in the area, and more is expected on Wednesday morning.

Pictures and video uploaded to KSAT Connect show heavy rain, lightning and even hail in different areas of Bexar County.

User cpumarejo said their rain gauge in Helotes recorded 2.16 inches of rain just before 1 a.m., and user erickosub’s rain gauge in Stone Oak showed 1.34 inches just before midnight.

A flood advisory issued for Bexar, eastern Medina and Bandera counties remains in effect until 9:30 a.m.

For more on what to expect, click here for a detailed forecast timeline.

tpmac39, Taylor McClelland: QUITE THE LIGHTNING SHOW!!! It amazes me how much more detail and different the camera picks up versus our own eyes. (Courtesy via Pins)

bryram67: Light show (Courtesy via Pins)

Uploaded via a Pins user. (Courtesy via Pins)

Pins user: Government Canyon area hail. (Courtesy via Pins)

heschmi1: It sure was noisy last night! (Courtesy via Pins)

starfoxjeeper: Good rain for the yard! (Courtesy via Pins)

stormi.link: Light show off medical (Courtesy via Pins)