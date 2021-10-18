Spurs named as ‘least watchable’ team in NBA by USA Today

San Antonio Spurs' Nate Renfro, center, passes against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s beloved Spurs just got called out by USA Today in what is perhaps the most unofficial poll on the internet.

The silver and black were ranked as the least watchable NBA team by the news outlet.

USA Today writer Charles Curtis ranked all 30 NBA teams from least to most watchable and listed the Spurs dead last while the Brooklyn Nets took home the top spot.

Curtis said he feels “awful about this one, mostly because there’s a possibility [that] chances to see Gregg Popovich coach are dwindling.”

Curtis said he’s a fan of point guard Dejounte Murray and thinks the 25-year-old had a breakout season but that might not be enough to save him from angry Spurs fans.

“In a league where shooting is a must, beyond Doug McDermott, they don’t have much,” Curtis said of the Spurs.

He said there are other teams that are worse in the standings but he “can’t see myself getting excited about a Spurs game this year.” Rude.

So how did Curtis come up with the rankings? He said “it’s a very unscientific combination of star power, how much fun it is to watch said team and even some ‘I’ve got to tune in to see if this is gonna be a train wreck’ mixed in.”

Try again Curtis.

Though he’s not the only one giving the Spurs the brush. ESPN’s Zach Lowe also ranked the Spurs pretty low (No. 27) on his watchability list.

Maybe San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will block them on Twitter like he did Drake after the rapper left the Spurs out of his apparel collection that highlights NBA dynasties.