Selma man shoots, kills girlfriend in pickup truck, New Braunfels police says

Clifton Adam Meneley, 39, charged with murder in connection with shooting death of Kathleen Josephine Johnson, 34

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Clifton Adam Meneley, 39, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Kathleen Josephine Johnson, 34, in New Braunfels.
Clifton Adam Meneley, 39, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Kathleen Josephine Johnson, 34, in New Braunfels. (KSAT)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 39-year-old Selma man has been charged with murder after New Braunfels police said they found a 34-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend, shot to death in a pickup truck.

According to a news release, at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of North Live Oak Avenue and West Mill Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Clifton Adam Meneley holding a handgun while standing in the street next to a Dodge Ram, police said.

Meneley initially was uncooperative and belligerent with officers and refused to surrender, but after less-lethal munitions were deployed, he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers found Kathleen Josephine Johnson, 34, of Selma, deceased in the driver’s seat of the pickup truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She is believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend, police said.

Meneley is being held in the Comal County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

