San Antonio tenants raise questions about safety of luxury apartments near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Jeff and Samantha, who wanted to remain anonymous, say they were victims of a bicycle theft in their gated apartment complex last week. But, it’s just the latest in a trend of crime they have noticed since moving into 1800 Broadway luxury apartments in October.

“You think with like a gated parking garage that where there’s a lot of vehicles and cars, that things would be safe there. So to come in and just see like the you lock shattered on the ground and then just see one bike there and my bike missing just felt like kind of surreal to happen so close to where we live,” said Jeff.

The bicycle stolen was worth about $900.

But a few days earlier, police responded to a shooting in the complex. San Antonio calls for service in the last four months show there have been 47 calls to 1800 Broadway, including a disturbance involving a gun, assault, burglary, and shooting call.

The tenants say the vague messages sent by the apartment complex to residents don’t bring them much ease.

“One day, we got an email out of the blue saying, ‘Don’t leave your apartment. Stay where you are,’” Jeff said. “Then later we get an email saying ‘all clear,’ but that doesn’t really settle our worries as to what happened.”

KSAT checked calls for service for other nearby apartments for the same 4 months. 1915 Broadway had 32 calls for service, including disturbances, homeless-related, vehicle burglaries, and 911 hang-up calls.

At 1221 Broadway, there were 34 calls for service including cutting in progress, vehicle burglary, and disturbance calls. SAPD says there were no calls for service at 226 Newell over the last 4 months.

KSAT called the offices and emailed the management for those apartments Monday, but our requests for comments have not been answered.

Jeff and Samantha would like management at 1800 Broadway to reexamine security and their communication process with tenants to keep them informed.