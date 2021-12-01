SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old one year ago

The suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting of Jaylan Alexandar Richardson, 18, at UTSA Blvd. and Interstate 10 West.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting an 18-year-old man on the Northwest Side last year.

Jaylan Alexander Richardson was fatally shot at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the gunman, or gunmen, in a dark-colored SUV shot several times at two vehicles, injuring the occupants.

Richardson was riding in the back seat of one of those vehicles.

Authorities are still searching for the identities of the people in the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Ad

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in Richardson’s death.

Read also: