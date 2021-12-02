From routes to street closures, what to know about San Antonio’s Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners will pound the streets Sunday for the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon and Half-Marathon.

The races are slated to begin at 7:15 a.m. at West Market Street and Presa Street, near the northwest corner of Hemisfair downtown. KSAT will be at the starting line and will provide a livestream in the video player above starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Here’s what to know about the big race day on Sunday.

Rock ‘n’ Roll returns to SA

This is the first time the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returned to San Antonio since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s events were canceled less than a month before the scheduled racing weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

In 2019, runner Molly Seidel won the half-marathon with a time of 1:10:27 and went on to win bronze in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

The routes

The courses snake up to the Pearl area and Brackenridge Park before returning downtown via Austin Street. The split for the half-marathon is at Nolan and Olive Streets, near Dignowity Park.

From there, half-marathoners will make their way back to Hemisfair while full-marathoners will continue through the East Side.

The full marathon route passes by Lincoln Park, Martin Luther King park, the Salado Creek Greenway South and Southside Lions Park before heading back to downtown.

The finish line for both races is at South Alamo Street, near the southwest corner of Hemisfair.

The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively.

Street closures

Nearly 60 roads along the half and full marathon courses will be closed on Sunday morning.

The majority of closures will stay in place by 5 a.m., and they will reopen in a rolling basis, according to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.

“Resident and businesses located near the race course are urged to plan ahead and be aware of road closure schedules,” the website states.

Parking

No parking — metered or free — will be allowed on the streets along the course. Participants can get a discount on parking when using SpotHero, a parking reservations app. For more information, click here.

To see a map of city-owned parking garages, click here.

Expo

The Health & Fitness Expo will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from noon-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. People who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face masks inside the expo.

New this year, participants will be able to pick up their packet for themselves and one other person. The pickup person must provide a copy of a valid proof of identification for the other participant. For more information, click here.

The expo is free and open to the public.

What to know about the 5K and 10K on Saturday

The 5K and the 10K start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street at St. Paul Square. Both routes head north to the Pearl before the 5K route heads to Travis Park and the 10K route goes to San Antonio College and back.

Both routes end at Travis Park.

The time limits for the 5K and 10K are one hour and two hours, respectively. For a list of road closures on Saturday, click here.

After-race festivities on Sunday

Volcán is the headliner for the post-run concert at the finish line at Hemisfair. Volcán plays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and again at 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public.