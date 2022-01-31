$992M Northside ISD bond set for May 7 ballot

If you live in the area of the Northside Independent School District, there is a $992 million question coming up in May.

The NISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted last Tuesday to place a bond issue on the May 7 ballot.

The district said that the majority of the funds would go to improve existing schools, along with a proposed new elementary school as well.

The Northside ISD Bond proposes improvements to campuses, totaling $21.8 million dollars. This includes classroom replacements, as well as an admin suite replacement.

There are also a lot of specific allocations, including more than $645 million for renovations, reconstructions and upgrades, more than $207 million for infrastructure like flooring, boiler and venting replacements, more than $37 million for roofing and waterproofing, and more than $18 million for upgraded security. $14 million of the bond will go to new technology.

Dr. Brian T. Woods, superintendent of the district, said the bond will help the district for the long term, while also cutting costs for at least the next decade.

Plus, they don’t expect any tax increases.

“For the first time we have said we can do this even at that dollar amount without a tax rate increase. In the past, we weren’t sure and projected what a tax rate increase could be, but here we are confident we can do it without a tax increase,” Woods said.