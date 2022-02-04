42º

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about deadly hit-and-run crash

Mariano Lugo was killed while riding his motorcycle on Jan. 23

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Mariano Lugo was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 23, 2022. Police are looking for the driver of a maroon 2008 Honda Accord that fled the scene. (SAPD/Crime Stoppers)

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the driver of the car that fled the scene after a deadly crash last month.

Mariano Lugo, 30, was killed in the crash on Jan. 23.

He was riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on West Southcross Boulevard when a person driving a maroon 2008 Honda Accord drove through a red light on the Interstate 35 South access road and crashed into Lugo at the intersection.

Police said the driver of the Honda and any other occupants who may have been in the vehicle ran from the scene of the crash without checking on Lugo, rendering aid or calling for help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be made by phone by calling 210-224-7867, online at sacrimestoppers.com, or on the P3 Tips app.

