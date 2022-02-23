Hondo baby born at 2:22 p.m. on ‘Twosday’

Dedrik and Raphaella Ytuarte welcome baby girl Vylah at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/2022.

HONDO, Texas – Tuesday is not just an ordinary day of the year. In fact, some have coined this particular day “Twosday” because of its palindrome date 2/22/2022.

The sequence of numbers and the chance of them falling on Tuesday is so rare that it won’t happen again for another 400 years in 2422, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s even rarer, is to be born at 2:22 on 02/22/2022. But for one Hondo couple, they received the rarest and possibly luckiest surprise of all.

Vylah Rosie Jane Ytuarte was supposed to be born on March 1st, but doctors told mother Raphaella that she would need to be induced.

At 2:22 p.m, Vylah Rosie Jane Ytuarte was born 6 pounds and 13 ounces at a Hondo hospital, her father, Dedrik, said.

“We’re just excited. She was really lucky to be born at the time and date that she was born on, and she’s a special baby, beautiful,” Dedrik said.

Vylah Rosie Jane Ytuarte was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22. (Courtesy of Dedrik and Raphaella Ytuarte)

Her date and time of birth isn’t the only thing special about her. Dedrik said she was named after his grandmother who passed away.

“My grandma passed away, and we named her kinda after my grandma -- her middle name Jane. And she passed away exactly a month from today and she would’ve been excited to meet her,” Dedrik said.

Dedrik said Raphaella and Vylah are doing well, and they are excited for her to meet her other siblings.