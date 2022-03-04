Man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing a woman he knew on the North Side earlier this week is charged with murder, according to San Antonio police.

Enrique Lara, 55, was arrested in Piedras Negras, Mexico on March 1 after authorities determined he left the country shortly after the incident.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Monday. That’s when they found a woman, 51-year-old Maria Virginia Hernandez, was unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez was working at the location where she was found and was picked up by Lara, who was driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

As Hernandez got out and walked away from the vehicle, Lara began to shoot from inside through the passenger window in her direction, police said.

Officials said Hernandez was struck by the gunfire several times, leading to her death.

Authorities continued their investigation and were able to identify Lara’s vehicle and its location. Lara was later arrested.

He is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail, and his bond is set at $250,000.00

