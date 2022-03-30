San Antonio man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man from San Antonio was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for child sex crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Vesa coerced a minor into filming themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to a news release. He also forced that child the engage in sex acts with him for two years, authorities said.

Vesa pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Nov. 19. He was also ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim and will be under a lifetime of supervised release.

The FBI and BCSO investigated the case.

The release adds that the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, “a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

