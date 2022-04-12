What does allergy season mean for recovering COVID-19 patients? San Antonio allergist weighs in

SAN ANTONIO – As the region’s allergy season peaks, doctors are warning recovering COVID-19 patients to be aware of possible triggers brought on by spring allergens.

Ava Perryman, 11, has severe pollen and oak allergies. Monica Perryman, Ava’s mother, is keeping a close eye on her daughter this season after a bout with COVID-19.

“Luckily, it’s been longer than three months, so we haven’t seen any kind of impact or any kind of long-term effects from having COVID-19,” Monica Perryman said.

After talking with the family allergist and pediatrician, she knows what to look for this allergy season.

“We’re watching for any kind of upper respiratory issues -- asthma, heavy breathing. She’s also in sports, so fatigue and running is a big one because there are signs of that you don’t notice until they’re active,” Monica Perryman said.

Dr. Araceli Elizalde, an allergist and founder of Allergy & Asthma Texas Health, said some recovered COVID-19 patients might see new symptoms and triggers that include fatigue, hair loss, and sense of smell loss after getting it back.

“We’re reaching a peak of a pollen season. Their symptoms may be worse than usual. The fatigue may become worse,” Elizalde said.

Many patients who were spending more time at home in recent years and are now spending less time there had to use their medication or inhalers again.

“Children are finally out and playing and getting exposed to other kids’ respiratory infections,” Elizalde said.

The doctor urges people to pay attention to their body and not wait too long before seeking help from a medical professional.

