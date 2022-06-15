Authorities warn not to pick up folded dollar bills

TENNESSEE – Tennessee authorities are warning the public after folded dollar bills found in public places contained fentanyl.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s department, the money was found on the floor at a local gas station in two separate incidents.

When the folded dollar bill was found and picked up, the person discovered a white powdery substance inside. The substance was later tested and was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s department’s Facebook post.

“This is a very dangerous issue,” the Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money.”

Last year more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over 12 months, with about two-thirds of those deaths linked to fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It enrages me as a father and the Sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well being, especially a child, said the Perry County Sheriff on Facebook.

