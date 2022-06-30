Trail of blood, shell casings alert police to South Side home invasion

Police found a trail of blood and shell casings outside a third floor apartment at the complex in the 100 block of Emerald Ash.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to search for a man who they believe was the victim of a home invasion at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side.

Officers were answering a call about shots fired around 5 a.m. Thursday when they found blood and shell casings outside an empty apartment in the 100 block of Emerald Ash.

Police found evidence leading all the way from the third floor down to the sidewalk. (KSAT 12 News)

They told KSAT 12 News that it appeared someone had kicked in the door of the home.

Police were stumped for a while, wondering what had become of the occupants of the apartment.

Relatives of a woman who lives there showed up, worried.

They later told police they had tracked down the 28-year-old woman, who was unharmed.

Police say the woman told them that she and her boyfriend woke up to two men with guns, kicking in their front door.

She says the pair told them they were looking for another person who lives in the apartment with them.

The woman was able to escape but, as of early Thursday morning, did not know what became of her boyfriend.

Police searched for the man, who they suspect may be injured, but did not find him.

Around the time of the initial call about the gunshots, police say they also received another call from a neighbor who reported seeing a man with a bloody face wandering around the apartment complex.

Officers were not able to find that man, nor could they say for sure whether he might be the home invasion victim.