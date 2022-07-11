81º

Medical examiner’s office identifies driver killed in wrong-way crash on West Side

Victor Pena, 39, died after crashing on Highway 151 near Callaghan Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on the city’s West Side.

Victor Pena, 39, died around 2 a.m. after crashing on Highway 151 South near Callaghan Road.

According to police, Pena was driving a Dodge Nitro southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 when he collided head on with a Cadillac XTS traveling northbound.

Pena was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac XTS suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

