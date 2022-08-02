JROTC program at Medina Valley High School teaching students leadership, communication skills

A summer camp in Medina Valley High School is helping students sharpen their leadership and communication skills.

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A summer camp at Medina Valley High School is helping students sharpen their leadership and communication skills.

Students that are part of JROTC are participating this week in a summer basic training camp where they are also learning about teamwork.

“San Antonio is a growing area. Castroville is a direct reflection of that and our program is a direct reflection of that. We went from 46 kids eight years ago to 217 cadets in our program now,” said Lee Conrad, instructor for the JROTC program at Medina Valley High School.

Incoming freshmen started their morning with physical training on the track field and then was followed by drills in the gymnasium.

For Medina Valley High School senior Angel Mariscal, the summer camp and program changed his life.

“It taught me a lot of leadership skills, taught me organization and it taught me time management,” Mariscal said.

The summer basic training camp is taking place until Aug. 3 with a graduation ceremony planned for Aug. 4.

