Cause of fire at South side motel may remain unknown, investigators say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio fire investigators say they may not be able to locate the cause of a fire that resulted in heavy damage to one building of a South Side motel.

Woody Woodward, a public information officer for SAFD, said investigators have determined the fire started outside, on the back of a building at the Rainbow Motel.

However, he said due to the amount of damage, they labeled the cause as “undetermined.”

The fire broke out after 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of S. Presa.

“We did not actually have to evacuate anyone,” Woodward said. “The small number of residents that were at this motel were already out in the parking lot.”

Flames already had broken through the roof when fire crews arrived.

They had to break through shingles to reach some of the flames, which were hidden between layers of the roof.

They managed to knock down the fire within about an hour.

Afterward, firefighters searched the rooms and found no one inside.

Guests who had gathered in the parking lot told KSAT 12 News that no one had been staying in that portion of the motel.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported.