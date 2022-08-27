South side woman shot in head during struggle over gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are questioning the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in a South Side home.

SAPD officers were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound in the front of her head.

Police say they also found her boyfriend, the only other person in the home with her, still at the scene.

They say preliminary information suggests that the couple, who are both in their 40s, were struggling over a gun on a bed when it went off.

The woman was taken to an area hospital; officers said it appeared her wound was life-threatening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.