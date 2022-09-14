San Antonio ISD asks for community input to redraw school board districts

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District is launching a series of district-wide town hall meetings to get feedback from the community regarding proposed redistricting maps.

Officials with the district said redistricting is conducted every 10 years to “ensure fair school board representation based on shifts in population trends.”

Geographic boundaries of the SAISD Board of Trustees Single Member Districts will be redrawn in response to changes in population.

“Any neighborhood that is in San Antonio ISD will stay in San Antonio ISD, and any neighborhood that is currently in a neighboring school district will stay in that neighboring school district,” officials said in a press release.

The proposed new map for the SAISD Single Member Districts based on the 2020 Census. (San Antonio Independent School District)

Redistricting does not impact attendance zones, feeder patterns or taxes.

The current members of the SAISD Board of Trustees are hosting Town Halls on redistricting and asking the public for input on a proposed map for the district.

A meeting for the current single-member district 6 took place on Tuesday.

Additional district meetings are scheduled for:

In-person and online meetings for SAISD redistricting. Spanish translation and Sign-Language interpreters will be provided. (San Antonio Independent School District)