King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

The King William Association said scammers are promoting a fall festival that's supposed to start on Saturday, but they say the event isn't happening. They're warning community members not to give scammers their hard-earned money.

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25.

On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.

The post added that the address being used to promote the event, 1032 South Alamo, is currently a chiropractic office that has also said the event is a scam.

One local area vendor, Betty Rosales, said she would have fallen for the scam if it wasn’t for the King Williams Association’s Facebook post.

“With King William, they’re never going to be $40. It’s always going to be $80 to $120. But as a small business, I said, ‘okay, maybe it’s fall and they want us to go out there…' $40? I should have known better,” said Rosales.

Rosales explained that the original post about the event offers vendors a spot to sell their products. It advertises for $45 per day or $80 for the entire weekend.

The King William Association warned business owners and the public not to give money to the email promoted -- jerryadams418@gmail.com. They remind everyone that any events associated with the company can be found on their social media pages.

San Antonio police said they were unaware of the King Williams Association’s warning but will pass it along to their fusion center. SAPD encourages anyone who is a victim of a non-violent crime can call 210-207-7273.