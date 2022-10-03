Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side

Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the flames were mainly contained to the back exterior of the house, though the fire reached the attic in some areas.

According to SAFD, the homeowner was burning something in the fire pit and the neighbor noticed embers.

He thought he put them out but later on, some embers spread from the pit to a pile of wood and debris in the backyard.

That led to the back of the house catching fire.

Firefighters said the woman who lives there was able to make it out safely with her two cats. She will be able to live there since the damage was mainly outside the home, though she will need to have the electricity restored.

Read also: