Driver flees after crashing car into East Side home, pinning woman under vehicle

The resident was hospitalized in serious condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into an East Side home, pinning a resident underneath the vehicle.

The crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near South Grimes Street.

Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing the car into the home. A female passenger was detained by officers.

The resident, a 78-year-old woman, was freed by firefighters. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the residents of the home will be displaced until repairs are made.

