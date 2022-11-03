78º

Woman hospitalized after car crashes into her East Side home, driver on the run

The driver, if arrested, will be charged with failure to stop

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio
An elderly woman had to undergo extensive surgery after she woke up to a car crashing into her house on the city's East Side Thursday.

An elderly woman had to undergo extensive surgery after she woke up to a car crashing into her house on the city’s East Side Thursday.

The driver’s vehicle tore through the house and the woman was trapped under the car, according to San Antonio police.

When Rachel Shrewsbury arrived at her grandmother’s house on Martin Luther King Street, she was shocked to find her grandmother trapped under a Nissan SUV that was lodged into the house.

“It’s just that worse is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Shrewsbury said.

The only layer of protection was the mattress.

“My 79-year-old grandmother was crying out for help. Get me out, l get me out. I can’t breathe,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury’s grandmother is now undergoing surgery. Her ribs, legs and ankles are broken and her recovery will be extensive.

“She’s in so much pain,” Shrewsbury said.

After the crash, the driver of the Nissan took off. Shrewsbury wants him to turn himself in.

“As long as he’s out there driving around and like nothing happened, that kind of bothers me,” Shrewsbury said.

When he is arrested, he will face failure to stop charges. Code enforcement is inspecting the home to see if it is salvageable.

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

