50º

Local News

San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake

5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. in West Texas

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Texas, Earthquake, San Antonio College
An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas.

Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff at San Antonio College.

Students evacuated the Moody Center when they felt the shaking.

A spokesperson for San Antonio College said, “out of an abundance of caution” school officials have decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the day.

The school’s risk assessment management team will inspect the buildings on campus just to make sure there is no damage.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email