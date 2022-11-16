San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake

An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas.

Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff at San Antonio College.

Students evacuated the Moody Center when they felt the shaking.

A spokesperson for San Antonio College said, “out of an abundance of caution” school officials have decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the day.

The school’s risk assessment management team will inspect the buildings on campus just to make sure there is no damage.

