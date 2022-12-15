Boy, 12, critically injured after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, San Antonio police say

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after San Antonio police said his 13-year-old sister stabbed him with a kitchen knife at their Northeast Side home.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the stabbing, but they believe it stemmed from an argument between the two siblings.

The children’s mother was in another room when the 13-year-old girl grabbed multiple kitchen knives and stabbed her brother once in the chest, according to SAPD.

Six to eight people were also scattered throughout the home at the time of the stabbing -- both family and friends.

Police said the boy was taken to an area hospital by EMS with a critical injury. He is expected to undergo surgery soon.

SAPD took the teenage sister to headquarters to be processed. For now, she’ll face a charge of aggravated assault and will be taken to juvenile detention, SAPD said.

