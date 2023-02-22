San Antonio Memorial Branch Library to reopen on Feb. 25

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Branch Library is reopening after extensive renovations as part of the city of San Antonio’s 2017-2022 Bond Program.

The San Antonio Public Library is hosting a grand reopening event at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at 3222 Culebra Road to welcome the community back into the revamped Memorial Branch.

The $3.8 million project offers the community access to a fully renovated library facility and enhanced library resources.

“We are excited to welcome our patrons back into this improved space,” said SAPL Director Ramiro S. Salazar. “The staff at Memorial have worked hard to continue offering Library service throughout the project, and I know they are eager to welcome the community back into Memorial Branch Library.”

The renovations include the creation of an expanded lobby, a new teens section, a technology refresh, a community meeting room upgrade, and a restroom renovation, a news release said.

Regular service hours are Monday and Tuesday from 12- 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information concerning the Memorial Branch Library Project can be found online.

