San Antonio police release critical incident video of officer shooting man at West Side motel

SAPD responds to shooting at 2100 block of SW Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised.

The San Antonio Police Department released a critical incident video in which an officer shot and killed a man who was resisting arrest in January.

Edward Nandin, 50, was shot by police on January 24 after he resisted arrest and pulled a handgun on an officer, SAPD said.

According to police, two officers patrolling together stopped in the parking lot of a motel in the 2100 block of SW Loop 410 to speak with people inside a parked van.

Officers initiated a conversation with Nandin and asked him to step outside the vehicle after noticing multiple knives that can be seen in the video.

While attempting to identify Nandin, one officer asked the suspect what he had in his jacket pocket.

Nandin handed officers a black pouch that officers believed had narcotics residue. An officer then told Nandin they were going to detain him.

SAPD said Nandin physically resisted arrest and pulled a handgun, firing two shots.

The initiating officer ran around the van to assist his partner and fired two rounds at Nandin.

SAPD says officers immediately performed life-saving measures. However, Nandin died at the scene due to his injuries.

The department says neither officer was hurt.

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident.