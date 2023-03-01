40 feral cats seized after living in ‘dangerous conditions’ at Kirby home, city officials say

Forty feral cats living in dangerous conditions inside a Kirby home riddled with feces and urine were rescued and relocated by several local and law enforcement agencies, according to the City of Kirby.

The cats were seized on Feb. 24 from a home on Happiness Lane.

Several neighbors were aware of the situation and had complained about cat hoarding and a foul odor coming from the home that extended into the street, the city said in a news release.

With further investigation, the city said the Building and Standards Commission deemed the home “a dangerous structure” due to the cats’ poor living conditions and the excess number of them.

Kirby Animal Care Services, which is above max capacity, and other agencies — including Converse Animal Care Services and Schertz Animal Care Services — helped relocate the cats.

It’s unknown whether the owners will face criminal charges.

If you’re interested in helping care for some of the cats or other animals, Kirby ACS is looking for volunteers.

“We currently need people willing to help clean the shelter and keep the area sanitary for the animals we intake,” the city said in its news release.

Anyone interested in volunteering is urged to email aco@cityofkirby.org and fill out an application.

